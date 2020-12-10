Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press. Browse through our holiday gift guide to find the perfect something for you and your book-loving family and friends. For the budding cook or experienced chef—cookbooks that are as much fun to read as they are to use. For the puzzle master who wants a new colorful challenge. For those who love gathering in the family room for game night or those who prefer a more solitary pursuit: journaling, or writing postcards that feature 50 of the greatest literary quotes of all time. There’s something for everyone on your list.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 434, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

So Many Books, So Little Time Mug: I am loving this retro rainbow style on this mug!

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

More Magic With Melanin Bookmark: Say it louder for the folks in the back!

Vincent Van Gogh Quote Sticker: This sticker reads, “So often a visit to the bookshop has cheered me, and reminded that there are good things in the world.” Same, Vince.

Zero Chill About Books Sweatshirt: Oh hi, it’s me in sweatshirt form!

I’d Rather Be Reading Puzzle: Get a colorful puzzle that you can do while you listen to your audiobooks!