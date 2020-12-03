Book Fetish: Volume 433
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 433, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Bookworm Art Print: This is a gorgeous art print with #ShelfGoals!
Howl’s Moving Castle Candle: This is a candle based off of the book by Diana Wynne-Jones (and the inspiration behind the film!).
Romance Trope Mug: What’s your favorite romance trope? You name it, it’s on this mug!
Reading Is Always A Good Idea T-Shirt: There’s never not a good time to read.
Memory Jogger Bookmarks: These are brilliant for book club reading, or when you read multiple books at once!