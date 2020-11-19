Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 432, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Owl Bookends: These cute owls would look adorable gracing any bookshelf!

Avonlea Book Sleeve: Give your current read a cozy little hug with this Anne of Green Gables–inspired book sleeve!

Watercolor Pine Forest Bookmark: Looking for inexpensive and gorgeous gifts? This watercolor bookmark on linen paper is so striking!

Book Dragon Enamel Pin: Because you’re a book dragon, not a bookworm!

Vintage Desk and Books Teapot: This is a one of a kind item!