Book Fetish: Volume 431
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 431, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Avoiding Reality Bookmark: For when you need a sarcastic response to “What are you doing?”
Flying Books Mask Bag: Need a convenient wet bag to stash your masks in while you’re out and about? Get this fun bookish bag!
Book Nerd Sticker: For when you need a solid sticker to proclaim who you are!
Frankenstein T-Shirt: Grab this T-shirt with one of the most famous lines from Mary Shelley’s novel!
Write 500 Words Mug: In honor of NaNoWriMo, here’s a mug for the fiction writer in your life!