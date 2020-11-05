Book Fetish: Volume 430
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 430, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Bookstores Save Democracy Tote Bag: Because you know it’s true. Have you supported your local independent bookstore lately?
Bookstagram Stickers: These fun bookish stickers are perfect for your planners!
Literary Ladies Bookmarks: These fantastic bookmarks are gorgeously illustrated and features great quote about reading.
Never Stop Reading Sticker: Never ever.
Read With Leia Enamel Pin: For the bookish Star Wars fan!