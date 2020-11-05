Book Fetish: Volume 430

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 430, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookstores Save Democracy Tote Bag: Because you know it’s true. Have you supported your local independent bookstore lately?

Bookstagram Stickers: These fun bookish stickers are perfect for your planners!

Literary Ladies Bookmarks: These fantastic bookmarks are gorgeously illustrated and features great quote about reading.

Never Stop Reading Sticker: Never ever.

Read With Leia Enamel Pin: For the bookish Star Wars fan!

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:
Do something different at home tonight with a Murder Mystery Box!