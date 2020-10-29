Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 429, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

LOC Library Dress: This is the perfect dress if you love the LOC system of cataloguing books!

Black Girl Reading Phone Case: Upgrading your iPhone, or just want a new look? This case is so cute.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Nerdy, Dirty, Inked, and Curvy Tank: If you fit all the above…then you might want this tank top!

Book of Spells Earrings: ‘Tis the season to get witchy with these spell book earrings!

Feather Bookmarks: Do you lose your bookmarks? Grab this pack of 30 colorful feather bookmarks for just $5 and never be without!