Book Fetish: Volume 428
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 428, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Open Book Mousepad: If you’re working from home these days, you should totally invest in a sweet set-up—and what better accessory than this open book mousepad? Choose from Anne of Green Gables, Alice in Wonderland, Sherlock Holmes, and Moby Dick!
Henry VIII Shakespeare Pin: This gorgeous pin is perfect for Shakespeare fans!
Read Books, Grow Plants Bookmark: This bookmark proclaims all of my life’s ambitions, pretty much!
I Spent My Life Folded Between Pages of Books Sticker: Grab this gorgeous sticker, a quote from Tahereh Mafi, for your laptop or water bottle!
Reader and Maker Print: This is such a sweet print for a kid’s room, nursery, or your reading nook!