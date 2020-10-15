Book Fetish: Volume 427

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 427, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Literary Luminaries T-Shirt: Snag this T-shirt that gives a shoutout to four incredible Black writers!

Drink, Read, Love Enamel Pin: Perfect for readers who love to spend their weekends with books and cozy beverages.

Levi’s Pumpkin Mocha Breve Candle: Inspired by Rainbow Rowell’s Fangirl, snag this seasonally appropriate candle!

Positive Affirmation Bookmark: In case you need a little reminder to exude confidence, grab this lovely bookmark!

T.S. Eliot Sticker: This sticker is perfect for the poetry and coffee lover in your life.

