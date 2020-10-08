Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 426, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookish Brews: Storiarts is now offering bookish blends of coffee to help you stay caffeinated and cozy while you read! Choose from Fantasy, Romance, or Gothic blends!

The Girl Who Reads to Birds Puzzle: Need a bookish puzzle? (It’s not too early to start holiday shopping!) This one is lovely.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Readers Gonna Read Enamel Pin: It’s just what we go!

Bookish Cat Tote Bag: Perfect for toting your books around, and perfect for your cat to climb into once it’s been emptied.

I Like Big (YA) Books Sticker: If you love a thick book, especially if it’s YA, snag this sticker!