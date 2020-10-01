Book Fetish: Volume 425

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 425, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Frog and Toad Knitting Pattern: How adorable are these knitted plushes of Frog and Toad, from the books by Arnold Lobel? These would make a lovely gift for a little one or parents-to-be in your life!

Babysitters Back, Alright! T-Shirt: This is the most perfect confluence of ’90s pop culture right here!

Planter Book End: All bookworms have limited shelf space—now you can have your shelfie and your plants, too!

October Bookmark: Anne of Green Gables with this evergreen wisdom!

Shelfie Notepad: Organize your to-do list and your TBR list!

