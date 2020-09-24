Book Fetish: Volume 424

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 424, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Little Reading Ghost Sticker: Spooky season is upon us! Grab this sticker of a bookish ghost!

Book Club Candle: Mmm, smells like fine wine and great reads!

Lovecraft County Sticker: Speaking of spooky, have you been watching Lovecraft County?

Typewriter Card: Need to send a bookish friend a note of encouragement, especially during these hard times? This is just the thing!

Woman Reading Line Art: I love the simplicity and elegance of this art print!

Get two audiobooks for the price of one, from your local indie bookstore!

Book Riot's Daily Deals
The Girls in the Garden
$1.99
$2.99
The Shadows Between Us cover
$2.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo
$1.99
Check Out More Deals