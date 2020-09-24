Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 424, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Little Reading Ghost Sticker: Spooky season is upon us! Grab this sticker of a bookish ghost!

Book Club Candle: Mmm, smells like fine wine and great reads!

Lovecraft County Sticker: Speaking of spooky, have you been watching Lovecraft County?

Typewriter Card: Need to send a bookish friend a note of encouragement, especially during these hard times? This is just the thing!

Woman Reading Line Art: I love the simplicity and elegance of this art print!