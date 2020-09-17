Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 423, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Lover Diffuser Set: Make your home smell like a library, even if you can’t get out to yours!

Book Lover Wine Glass: Perfect for book club!

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Buried Before Bookless Enamel Pin: For the readers who’d be caught dead before leaving the house without a book!

The Book Was Better Sticker: Everyone knows it’s true!

Fall Into Reading Bookmark: The perfect fall bookish accessory for all your seasonal reads!