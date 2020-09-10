Book Fetish: Volume 422

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 422, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Horror Book Hoodie: Spooky season is upon us and this hoodie is perfect for all your spooky, cozy reading!

Fall Bookmark Set: Don’t lose your place in any of your favorite fall reads!

Black Girl Reading Sticker: Perfect for laptops, water bottles, and more!

Baby-Sitters Book Club Candle: Smells like nostalgia!

Book Dress: It may be getting cooler, but a dress like this will never go out of style! Pair it with a cardigan and you can channel your inner Miss Frizzle!

