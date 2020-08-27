Book Fetish: Volume 420
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 420, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
The Pevensies Art Print: Love the Chronicles of Narnia? Get the iconic siblings who started it all on a gorgeous print!
Coffee & Books Sticker: If you believe happiness involves coffee, books, and pretty stickers, then this is for you!
Book Temporary Tattoo: If you’re thinking about a tattoo, or if you just want to pretend to have one for a little while, grab this simple temporary tattoo of an open book!
Read the Rainbow Pin: This is a gorgeous bookish pin, plus it encourages you to read diversely!
Book Nerd Pencil Set: Write out all your bookish thoughts and TBR lists with these fun pencils!