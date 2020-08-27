http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=258769&clickref=&p=https://www.etsy.com/listing/751333122/read-the-rainbow-pin?frs=1

Book Fetish: Volume 420

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 420, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

The Pevensies Art Print: Love the Chronicles of Narnia? Get the iconic siblings who started it all on a gorgeous print!

Coffee & Books Sticker: If you believe happiness involves coffee, books, and pretty stickers, then this is for you!

Book Temporary Tattoo: If you’re thinking about a tattoo, or if you just want to pretend to have one for a little while, grab this simple temporary tattoo of an open book!

Read the Rainbow Pin: This is a gorgeous bookish pin, plus it encourages you to read diversely!

Book Nerd Pencil Set: Write out all your bookish thoughts and TBR lists with these fun pencils!

