Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 420, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

The Pevensies Art Print: Love the Chronicles of Narnia? Get the iconic siblings who started it all on a gorgeous print!

Coffee & Books Sticker: If you believe happiness involves coffee, books, and pretty stickers, then this is for you!

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Book Temporary Tattoo: If you’re thinking about a tattoo, or if you just want to pretend to have one for a little while, grab this simple temporary tattoo of an open book!

Read the Rainbow Pin: This is a gorgeous bookish pin, plus it encourages you to read diversely!

Book Nerd Pencil Set: Write out all your bookish thoughts and TBR lists with these fun pencils!