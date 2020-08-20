Book Fetish: Volume 419

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 419, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Roald Dahl Quote Print: This magical print is perfect for anyone looking to add a little magic to their reading nooks!

Cup of Books Needle Minder: For the crafty book nerd!

Let’s Taco Bout Books: For the reader who loves tacos as much as they love books.

Liz Lighty Enamel Pin: Any fans of You Should See Me In a Crown out there? This pin is for you!

Dictionary Page Stamp: Think of the possibilities with this cool stamp!

