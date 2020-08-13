Book Fetish: Volume 418, Comics Edition
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 418, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web! This week we have a special comics edition.
Superhero Comics Face Mask: Be a hero, wear a mask!
Lumberjanes Cross-Stitch Pattern: Make one for all your friends, because friendship to the max!
Superhero Accessory Pouch: Hey, even if you’re working or studying from home this year, you still need something to keep all your pens in!
Umbrella Academy Pin: Check out this cute little pin for fans of The Umbrella Academy, also available as a sticker or needle minder for all the crafters out there!
Wonder Woman Mug: When you need to feel super, drink your coffee in this mug!