Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 417, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Boyfriend Material Pencils: Are you a fan of the new romance novel Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall? Then you need these pencils!

Carpe Librum Book Face Mask: Look, if we’re going to have to wear masks at the library, we might as well make it a bookish mask! This one, and some other fun designs, are available in adult and youth sizes and sales benefit the ALA!

Punk Ass Book Jockey: Raise your hand if you’re a proud punk ass book jockey!

Library Card Stamp: This is perfect for readers who love making bookish bujos, planners, and journals!

Romantic Book Sticker: This is a great vinyl sticker for readers who love a good romantic aesthetic.