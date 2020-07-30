Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 416, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Well Read Woman Spiral Notebook: Keep track of your current reads, reviews, and TBR in this beautiful notebook. Stay dangerous!

Sandra Cisneros Quote Print: Buy this and hang it where you’ll see it every day to remind you of your self-worth!

Geometric Books and Tea Enamel Pin: For those who are only satisfied when they have books and tea in hand!

Orwell Had the Date Wrong T-Shirt: I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this one, tbh.

I Heart Libraries Canvas Tote: I mean, what better bag to use as your designated library tote? Better buy two!