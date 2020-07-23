Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 415, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Jane Austen Settings Mug: This is a sweet mug with all of the settings from Jane Austen’s novels! Do you recognize them all?

Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum Embroidery Pattern: Need a new hobby? Want to work out some feelings by stabbing something a bunch of times? Grab this embroidery pattern!

Jane Austen Book Club Puzzle: This is a fun, literary, cozy puzzle that I want to dive into!

Classic Book Quote Stickers: This is a fun collection of quotes from classics such as The Great Gatsby, Pride & Prejudice, and more!

Little Critter Bookshop Enamel Pin: Such a cute little enamel pin featuring some reading critters!