Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 414, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Little Reader Face Mask: Illustrator Vashti Harrison has made some of her great artwork available on face masks!

Murakami Poster Collection: Get some of Murakami’s best-known titles as cool, modern posters!

Cat Vonnegut Sticker: For all the cat and Vonnegut and pun fans!

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

History, Huh? Enamel Pin: Calling all fans of Red, White, and Royal Blue!

Embroidered Cats and Books Tote Bag: Look, we all need another tote bag like we need another TBR stack, but this one is large and it’s embroidered and look how cute it is!