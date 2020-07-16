Book Fetish: Volume 414
Little Reader Face Mask: Illustrator Vashti Harrison has made some of her great artwork available on face masks!
Murakami Poster Collection: Get some of Murakami’s best-known titles as cool, modern posters!
Cat Vonnegut Sticker: For all the cat and Vonnegut and pun fans!
History, Huh? Enamel Pin: Calling all fans of Red, White, and Royal Blue!
Embroidered Cats and Books Tote Bag: Look, we all need another tote bag like we need another TBR stack, but this one is large and it’s embroidered and look how cute it is!