Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 413, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Stack Face Masks: If you can’t get to the iconic Strand Books in NYC, wear one of their face masks!

Should We Talk About Books? Sweatshirt: Get this for when you can return to social gatherings and in-person book club meetings!

Jane Eyre Art Print: Grab this gorgeous print of one of the most memorable quotes from this classic!

Category ID: 914

Category ID: 2822

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Chain of Gold Inspired Enamel Pin: Calling all Cassandra Clare fans!

Romance Readers Always Get Their Happy Endings Stickers: These stickers are perfect for romance readers!