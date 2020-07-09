Book Fetish Volume 413

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 413, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Stack Face Masks: If you can’t get to the iconic Strand Books in NYC, wear one of their face masks!

Book Stack Face Mask

Should We Talk About Books? Sweatshirt: Get this for when you can return to social gatherings and in-person book club meetings!

Should We Talk About Books? Sweatshirt

Jane Eyre Art Print: Grab this gorgeous print of one of the most memorable quotes from this classic!

Jane Eyre Print

Chain of Gold Inspired Enamel Pin: Calling all Cassandra Clare fans!

Chain of Gold Enamel Pin

Romance Readers Always Get Their Happy Endings Stickers: These stickers are perfect for romance readers!

Romance Reader Stickers

