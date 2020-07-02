Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 412, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Literary Face Masks: Litographs is the latest purveyor of bookish goods to turn to literary face masks! Choose between Black Books (pictured), Science Fiction, Banned Books, and literary quotes from Jane Austen and Walt Whitman, among others!

Kaz and Inej Sticky Notes: Don’t forget an errand or assignment with these sticky notes, perfect for fans of Six of Crows!

James Baldwin Love Quote Print: This is a gorgeous print of a quote from literary giant James Baldwin!

The Reader Embroidery Kit: Looking for a new craft, a new piece of artwork, and something bookish? Get this all-in-one kit!

Priory of the Orange Tree Mug: Fantasy fans, get this mug, which reads “No woman should be made to fear that she was not enough.”