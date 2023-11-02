A print of an autumn landscape and books being delivered by readers astride Canadian geese
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 512

Tirzah Price

Senior Contributing Editor

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 512, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Skirt ($48): Get bookish with this cute skirt!

A cream skirt with yellow and blue illustrated books

Autumn Book Delivery Print ($23): I would like to have all my cozy reading material delivered to me this way.

A print of an autumn landscape and books being delivered by readers astride Canadian geese

Women of Literature Print ($15): Add some literary ladies to your library!

A print with illustrations of 18 female writers throughout the ages

Thanksgiving Book Stack Card ($6): ‘Tis the season to be grateful and to give thanks — so send this cute card to those whom you are thankful for!

A brown card with a stack of books that reads "Happy Thanksgiving"

Blanket Burrito Sticker ($3): This is a perfect visual of everything I aspire to this winter.

a vinyl sticker of a hedgehog wrapped in a blanket reading a book and drinking tea