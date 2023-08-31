Book Fetish: Vol. 510

A poignant look at how warfare can alter a landscape. Growing up in Iraq after the Gulf War, Mooz didn’t always like his name, which means “banana”. But when he learns the story behind it, he becomes proud of his name. Now all he yearns for is to taste a banana — a lofty dream in a time when few countries are trading with Iraq, where bananas don’t grow. Inspired by the author’s own childhood, this vibrant picture book is at once a celebration of a seemingly ordinary fruit and an opportunity to understand other cultures and experiences.