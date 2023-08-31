Orange pumpkin decor made out of book pages spray painted orange
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 510

Tirzah Price

Senior Contributing Editor

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.

A poignant look at how warfare can alter a landscape. Growing up in Iraq after the Gulf War, Mooz didn’t always like his name, which means “banana”. But when he learns the story behind it, he becomes proud of his name. Now all he yearns for is to taste a banana — a lofty dream in a time when few countries are trading with Iraq, where bananas don’t grow. Inspired by the author’s own childhood, this vibrant picture book is at once a celebration of a seemingly ordinary fruit and an opportunity to understand other cultures and experiences.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 510, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Howl’s Castle Candle ($18): If you can’t visit Howl’s castle, at least your house can smell like it!

A glass jar holding a tan candle with a label that says "Howl's Castle"

It’s a Good Day to Read a Book Mug ($19): This is a real everyday kind of mug.

A white mug with pastel text that reads "It's a good day to read a book."

A-Z Female Authors Poster ($18): From Agatha Christie to Zadie Smith, there’s a lot of great literary talent on this poster!

A vellum poster with the busts of twenty-six female famous female authors

Book Page Pumpkins ($28): Fall is upon us, and these decorations will ensure your space stays bookish and seasonally appropriate!

Orange pumpkin decor made out of book pages spray painted orange

Book Lovers Club Enamel Pin ($6): Sign me up for the lifetime membership!

blue and gold pin that reads Book Lovers Club on an open book, and "lifetime membership" on the perimeter of the pin.