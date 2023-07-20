A photo of someone wearing a tee shirt with an illustration of a stack of rainbow colored book spines, florals, and the words "Queer books save lives."
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 509

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah Price

Senior Contributing Editor

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.

View All posts by Tirzah Price
ThriftBooks, the bookstore for book lovers

It’s not too late to kick your summer reading up a notch with our Summer of Spicy reading lists! With millions of new and used books, starting at $2.99, ThriftBooks has a book for every type of reader. Find the perfect romance for you, from innocent to spicy hot, with our Spice Scale. Get your summer cooking sizzling with a cookbook at your skill lever in our summer cooking guide, plus top 20 lists for the ultimate summer reads in every genre. Read more. Spend less. @ ThriftBooks.com

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 509, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Queer Books Save Lives T-Shirt ($30): It’s the truth!

A photo of someone wearing a tee shirt with an illustration of a stack of rainbow colored book spines, florals, and the words "Queer books save lives."

Booktrovert Tumbler ($37): For the people who don’t want to talk to others, unless it’s about books.

White tumbler with the text "booktrovert" and "books are my love language" with the black outline of a woman with sunglasses and books in her eyes. Also has space for name personalization.

Falling for the Villain Mug ($20): If you swoon over the bad guys, this is the mug for you.

a photo of a mug that says "My toxic trait is always falling for the villain"

Great Literary Insults Poster ($20): If you ever need some inspiration, hang this on your wall!

white man holding a poster that is a word map of literary insults

TBR Prompt Cards ($18): If you ever need a little help figuring out what book to read next, these cards can make the process fun!

set of pink cards with black writing that prompts various books, such as "choose a book with a fake relationship"