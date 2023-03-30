Book Fetish: Vol. 505

Featuring dark, dreamy illustrations of the beautiful fungi of the forest discover your fortune with Midnight Magic. Welcome to a tarot deck of mushrooms, where you’ll find 78 unique tarot card designs. These ethereal illustrations were created by Eisner­ Award–nominated artist and mushroom enthusiast Sara Richard whose art is inspired by the natural world and the trees and mushrooms she was surrounded by while growing up. Whether you’re an avid mushroom hunter or you just want to add some earthy magic to your tarot card practice, this deck is for you.