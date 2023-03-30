A navy t-shirt depicting a rainbow and the words "Libraries made me gay."
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 505

Adams Media

Featuring dark, dreamy illustrations of the beautiful fungi of the forest discover your fortune with Midnight Magic. Welcome to a tarot deck of mushrooms, where you’ll find 78 unique tarot card designs. These ethereal illustrations were created by Eisner­ Award–nominated artist and mushroom enthusiast Sara Richard whose art is inspired by the natural world and the trees and mushrooms she was surrounded by while growing up. Whether you’re an avid mushroom hunter or you just want to add some earthy magic to your tarot card practice, this deck is for you.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 505, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Open Book Earrings ($11): Books are always in style.

stud earring in the shape of open books

It’s a Good Day to Read a Book Mug ($19): Make this your new every day mug, because it’s always a good day to read!

A white mug with the words "it's a good day to read a book" in pastel rainbow text

Libraries Made Me Gay T-Shirt ($23): I mean, we’re only kinda joking…

A navy t-shirt depicting a rainbow and the words "Libraries made me gay."

Beauty and the Beast Sticker ($4): Calling all proud smut readers!

a sticker of Gaston holding up a book and asking "What is this?" and Belle responding, "Smut."

Sword Bookmark ($16): A perfect accessory for all you fantasy readers!

a bookmark shaped like a sword