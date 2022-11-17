an enamel pin of a woman inhaling a book
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 503

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Miami Book Fair Online

Catch online presentations from some of the hottest authors for kids and young adults like R.L Stein, Elena Armas, E. Lockhart, and Rainbow Rowell. From picture books to epic fantasy series to graphic novels, there’s something for all young readers on Miami Book Fair Online. Stream Now.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 503, your roundup of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookish Earrings ($25): Just look at these gorgeous works of art that you can wear every day!

Chandelier earrings with embroidery three and book charms

Read Books, Fight Evil Sticky Notes ($6): A good reminder for us all!

green sticky note pad that reads "Read books, fight evil" at the top

The Reader Enamel Pin ($12): Who among us can’t relate?

an enamel pin of a woman inhaling a book

Brown Girls Read Puzzle ($21): What a perfect puzzle to work on while listening to your latest audiobook!

a 500 piece puzzle featuring four Black and Brown girls reading in a library.

LGBTQ Fantasy Reads Sticker ($4): This is a great sticker and an awesome TBR stack!

a vinyl sticker displaying the spines of Jasmine Throne, The Song of Achilles, Winter's Orbit, Girls of Paper and Fire, Cemetery Boys, Gideon the Ninth, The House in the Cerulean Sea, The Priory of the Orange Tree, A Marvelous Light

Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations