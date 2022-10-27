a photo of book enamel pins
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 500

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Last to Vanish by Megan Miranda, read by Alex Allwine

Nestled in North Carolina wilderness, Cutter’s Pass seems like an idyllic small town for rafting, hiking, and relaxing — apart from the string of unexplained disappearances, that is. After investigative journalist Landon West goes missing, local inn manager Abby Lovett is shocked to find his brother, Trey, at her reception desk, asking for answers and accommodations. An unlikely pair of outsiders, the two soon discover new evidence that forces Abby to face that her dearest neighbors and friends may be harboring dark and deadly secrets.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 500, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

The Reader Tarot Card Sticker ($5): I’d pull this card every time.

a sticker in the design of a tarot card with a skeleton holding a book

Book Witch Bookmark ($4): Is she not the cutest?

a bookmark placed on an open book featuring a cute witch holding a stack of books

Botanical Books Stickers ($7): These lovely stickers will spruce up your planner or notebook!

a collection of stickers featuring books and flora and fauna in earth tones

Bookshelf Statement Earrings ($36): Let your earrings do the talking for you.

large earrings with colorful bookshelves and plants

I’ll Show You Mine… Pin ($10): I always want to see your shelves.

an enamel pin of a bookshelf and a banner that reads "I'll show you mine if you show me yours"

For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts.

Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations