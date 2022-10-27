Book Fetish: Vol. 500

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 500, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

The Reader Tarot Card Sticker ($5): I’d pull this card every time.

Book Witch Bookmark ($4): Is she not the cutest?

Botanical Books Stickers ($7): These lovely stickers will spruce up your planner or notebook!

Bookshelf Statement Earrings ($36): Let your earrings do the talking for you.

I’ll Show You Mine… Pin ($10): I always want to see your shelves.

