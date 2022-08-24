Book Fetish: Sherlock Holmes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Like many people in the early 2010s, I was introduced to the Sherlock Holmes stories through the BBC adaptation. At the time, my family was preparing to move away from our hometown and I was worried I wouldn’t fit in at my new high school. Escaping into books was how I coped with fear and uncertainty, and reading the Sherlock Holmes books and short stories was a welcome distraction from my worries. Today, rereading them feels like visiting an old friend.

I know that I’m not the only person who feels this way. Between the thrill of trying to solve a good puzzle and Sherlock’s enigmatic way of doing so, there’s a lot to love. Readers who loved Sherlock Holmes created one of the first examples of modern-day fandom, as strong today as it was over one hundred years ago. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle may have disliked the detective he created, but today, Sherlock Holmes is the most portrayed fictional character in media of all time.

For this Book Fetish post, I’ve put together a round-up of Etsy items inspired by Sherlock Holmes. If you’re new to the stories and inspired to read more after checking out this merch, this Sherlock Holmes Reading Pathways will help you find the best place to start.

Embroidered with a violin and a quote said by Sherlock to Watson, this fleece scarf comes in four colors: grey, black, burgundy, and brown. $24

This Sherlock Holmes-themed bookscape includes an original mystery that you can piece together by looking at the clues on the scene. $89+

With this miniature book necklace, you can hold one of your favorite books close to your heart wherever you go. $19

Bring a little literary flair to your home decor with this accent pillow. $40

If you’re looking for your next crafting project, this Sherlock Holmes-inspired crosstitch pattern makes for a great choice. $6

Interested in holding your own murder mystery dinner? This printable party kit brings Sherlock and Watson back for an original mystery. $20

This waterproof sticker is perfect for sharing your love of the greatest consulting feline detective: Purrlock Holmes! $4

In the mood to knit something cozy? You can’t go wrong with this Holmes-inspired yarn skein set. $30

If you tend to fall asleep while reading, this Sherlock Holmes-themed pillow will make a perfect headrest. $49

Stylish and practical, this Hound of the Baskervilles-inspired handbag makes for a great conversation starter. $44

For more about Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective, check out this Rioter’s experience reading nothing but Sherlock Holmes retellings for a month.