Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: June 24, 2022 Deals Jun 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lifestyle and Self-Development $1.99 Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King Get This Deal $1.99 The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self by Ian Morgan Cron Get This Deal $2.99 Nurture: A Modern Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, Early Motherhood—and Trusting Yourself and Your Body by Erica Chidi Cohen Get This Deal $2.99 The Rituals: Simple Practices to Cultivate Well-Being, Deepen Relationships, and Discover Your True Purpose by Natalie MacNeil Get This Deal $2.99 The Astrology of Love and Sex by Annabel Gat Get This Deal Food and Cooking $1.99 America's Test Kitchen Pancakes and Waffles by America's Test Kitchen Get This Deal $2.99 Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables by Abra Berens Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel Get This Deal $1.99 Our Korean Kitchen by Jordan Bourke and Rejina Pyo Get This Deal $2.99 American Tacos: A History and Guide by José R. Ralat Get This Deal Interesting and Compelling Nonfiction $1.99 Lost and Found by Kathryn Schulz Get This Deal $1.99 The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts Get This Deal $1.99 African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History by Tracey Baptiste Get This Deal $4.99 Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen Get This Deal