Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: June 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lifestyle and Self-Development

Good Vibes, Good Life
$1.99 Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King
Get This Deal
The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self
$1.99 The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self by Ian Morgan Cron
Get This Deal
Nurture: A Modern Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, Early Motherhood—and Trusting Yourself and Your Body
$2.99 Nurture: A Modern Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, Early Motherhood—and Trusting Yourself and Your Body by Erica Chidi Cohen
Get This Deal
The Rituals: Simple Practices to Cultivate Well-Being, Deepen Relationships, and Discover Your True Purpose
$2.99 The Rituals: Simple Practices to Cultivate Well-Being, Deepen Relationships, and Discover Your True Purpose by Natalie MacNeil
Get This Deal
The Astrology of Love and Sex
$2.99 The Astrology of Love and Sex by Annabel Gat
Get This Deal

Food and Cooking

America's Test Kitchen Pancakes and Waffles
$1.99 America's Test Kitchen Pancakes and Waffles by America's Test Kitchen
Get This Deal
Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables
$2.99 Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables by Abra Berens 
Get This Deal
The Secret History of Food
$1.99 The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel
Get This Deal
Our Korean Kitchen
$1.99 Our Korean Kitchen by Jordan Bourke and Rejina Pyo
Get This Deal
American Tacos: A History and Guide
$2.99 American Tacos: A History and Guide by José R. Ralat
Get This Deal

Interesting and Compelling Nonfiction

Lost and Found
$1.99 Lost and Found by Kathryn Schulz
Get This Deal
The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt
$1.99 The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts
Get This Deal
African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History
$1.99 African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History by Tracey Baptiste
Get This Deal
Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States
$4.99 Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy