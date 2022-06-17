Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: June 17, 2022 Deals Jun 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Guy on Fire by Guy Fieri Get This Deal $2.99 American Tacos by José R. Ralat Get This Deal $2.99 Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables by Abra Berens Get This Deal $1.99 Our Korean Kitchen by Jourdan Bourke and Rejina Pyo Get This Deal $1.99 The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything by Martha Stewart Get This Deal $1.99 Victory: The Triumphant Gay Revolution by Linda Hirshman Get This Deal $1.99 French Kids Eat Everything by Karen Le Billon Get This Deal $2.99 The Big Book of Maker Skills by Chris Hackett Get This Deal You Might Also Like Outer Sight: The Best Science Fiction Books You've Never Heard of 8 Immersive Historical Fantasy Books Get The 10 Best Audiobook Narrators In Your Ears How To Take A Reading Vacation 11 Must-Read Filipino Sci-Fi Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now