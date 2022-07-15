Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: July 15, 2022

Lifestyle & Self Development

Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation
$2.99 Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation by Ayelet Fishbach
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life
$2.99 Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles 
Cooking

French Comfort Food
$2.99 French Comfort Food by Hillary Davis
Let's Make Dumplings
$4.99 Let's Make Dumplings by Hugh Amano  and Sarah Becan
Snacking Cakes
$4.99 Snacking Cakes by Yossy Arefi 
The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook
$3.99 The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook by Marcus Samuelsson
General Nonfiction & Memoir

American Seoul
$1.99 American Seoul by Helena Rho
I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life
$1.99 I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life by Ed Yong
They Said They Wanted Revolution
$1.99 They Said They Wanted Revolution by Neda Toloui-Semnani 
Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger
$1.99 Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger by Rebecca Traister
