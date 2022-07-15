Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: July 15, 2022 Deals Jul 15, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lifestyle & Self Development $2.99 Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation by Ayelet Fishbach Get This Deal $2.99 Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles Get This Deal Cooking $2.99 French Comfort Food by Hillary Davis Get This Deal $4.99 Let's Make Dumplings by Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan Get This Deal $4.99 Snacking Cakes by Yossy Arefi Get This Deal $3.99 The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook by Marcus Samuelsson Get This Deal General Nonfiction & Memoir $1.99 American Seoul by Helena Rho Get This Deal $1.99 I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life by Ed Yong Get This Deal $1.99 They Said They Wanted Revolution by Neda Toloui-Semnani Get This Deal $1.99 Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger by Rebecca Traister Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2022 (So Far) Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far) Make Room For The New Cozy Mysteries–We Want More! 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 15 Legendary Books About King Arthur 10 Of The Best Fantasy Series to Read via Audiobook