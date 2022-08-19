Riot Headline What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble?
Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: August 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Happy Houseplants
$1.99 Happy Houseplants by Angela Staehling
You Are Not a Before Picture
$2.99 You Are Not a Before Picture by Alex Light 
Make Your Art No Matter What
$1.99 Make Your Art No Matter What by Beth Pickens 
How To Taste
$1.99 How To Taste by Becky Selengut 
Dinner's In The Oven
$1.99 Dinner's In The Oven by Rukmini Iyer
Mastering The Art of Chinese Cooking
$2.99 Mastering The Art of Chinese Cooking by Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
Cooking at Home
$2.99 Cooking at Home by David Chang and Priya Krishna 
Asian Green
$1.99 Asian Green by Ching-He Huang 
Nourish Me Home
$3.99 Nourish Me Home by Cortney Burns 
Rose's Ice Cream Bliss
$1.99 Rose's Ice Cream Bliss by Rose Levy Beranbaum
Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen
$2.99 Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo
Reading in the Brain: The New Science of How We Read
$1.99 Reading in the Brain: The New Science of How We Read by Stanislas Dehaene
The Magical Language of Others
$1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh
The Good Immigrant: 26 Writers Reflect on America
$4.99 The Good Immigrant: 26 Writers Reflect on America by Nikesh Shukla and Chimene Suleyman
