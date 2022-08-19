Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: August 19, 2022 Deals Aug 19, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Happy Houseplants by Angela Staehling Get This Deal $2.99 You Are Not a Before Picture by Alex Light Get This Deal $1.99 Make Your Art No Matter What by Beth Pickens Get This Deal $1.99 How To Taste by Becky Selengut Get This Deal $1.99 Dinner's In The Oven by Rukmini Iyer Get This Deal $2.99 Mastering The Art of Chinese Cooking by Eileen Yin-Fei Lo Get This Deal $2.99 Cooking at Home by David Chang and Priya Krishna Get This Deal $1.99 Asian Green by Ching-He Huang Get This Deal $3.99 Nourish Me Home by Cortney Burns Get This Deal $1.99 Rose's Ice Cream Bliss by Rose Levy Beranbaum Get This Deal $2.99 Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo Get This Deal $1.99 Reading in the Brain: The New Science of How We Read by Stanislas Dehaene Get This Deal $1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh Get This Deal $4.99 The Good Immigrant: 26 Writers Reflect on America by Nikesh Shukla and Chimene Suleyman Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult Quiz: Pick a Teen Movie, Get a YA Book Recommendation Quiz: Are You Calvin or Hobbes?