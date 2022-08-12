Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: August 12, 2022 Deals Aug 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Grilled Cheese Kitchen: Bread + Cheese + Everything in Between by Heidi Gibson Get This Deal $2.99 We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream by Caleb Zigas (editor) Get This Deal $2.9 Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo Get This Deal $1.99 Sharp: The Definitive Introduction to Knives, Sharpening, and Cutting Techniques, with Recipes from Great Chefs by Josh Donald Get This Deal $4.99 Simon Leach's Pottery Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Throwing Beautiful, Functional Pots by Simon Leach and Bruce Dehnert Get This Deal $1.99 Happy Houseplants: 30 Lovely Varieties to Brighten Up Your Home by Angela Staehling Get This Deal $4.99 The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Get This Deal $2.99 The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee Get This Deal $4.99 Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy by Heather Ann Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time The 20 Best & Worst Stephen King Book Endings 8 Novels Where Pets Play A Significant Role Can You Guess This Classic Book By Its Color Palette? 30 of the Most Influential Children's Books of All Time Quiz: Which Goosebumps Cover Are You?