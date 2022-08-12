Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: August 12, 2022

Grilled Cheese Kitchen: Bread + Cheese + Everything in Between
$1.99 Grilled Cheese Kitchen: Bread + Cheese + Everything in Between by Heidi Gibson
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream
$2.99 We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream by Caleb Zigas (editor)
Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen
$2.9 Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo
Sharp: The Definitive Introduction to Knives, Sharpening, and Cutting Techniques, with Recipes from Great Chefs
$1.99 Sharp: The Definitive Introduction to Knives, Sharpening, and Cutting Techniques, with Recipes from Great Chefs by Josh Donald
Simon Leach's Pottery Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Throwing Beautiful, Functional Pots
$4.99 Simon Leach's Pottery Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Throwing Beautiful, Functional Pots by Simon Leach and Bruce Dehnert
Happy Houseplants: 30 Lovely Varieties to Brighten Up Your Home
$1.99 Happy Houseplants: 30 Lovely Varieties to Brighten Up Your Home by Angela Staehling
The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything
$4.99 The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
The Emperor of All Maladies
$2.99 The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy
$4.99 Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy by Heather Ann Thompson
The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
