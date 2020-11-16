10 Book Club Subscription Gifts To Treat Your Bookish Besties

Your book club has been there for you through good books and bad, and even if meetings have looked a little more virtual this year, your favorite bookish friends deserve a special gift. For readers, there’s nothing better than having a stream of new books to look forward to, so book club subscription gifts or boxes are a great choice to keep your book loving besties stocked with plenty of reading choices this winter.

Whether you’re looking to treat someone to a classic and a cup of coffee, some LBBTQ+ romance, or a service that will handpick books based on their interests, one of these book club subscription gifts is sure to be a good fit. Get some subscriptions set up for your fellow club members, and maybe yourself, and you’ll all have well-stocked TBRs by the new year!

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

For Anyone and Everyone…Book Riot’s TBR (Tailored Book Recommendations)

For your book club member who loves to read and loves to have books recommended to them, gift the knowledge of Book Riot’s own group of bibliologists, who will take the time to get to know their reading habits and then recommend a diverse selection of options, based on their extensive knowledge of both new releases and backlist titles! Subscribers can choose from two plans: Recommendations Only, which delivers three recommendations and a letter of why they were picked to you sent digitally each month, or Hardcover Books, which will ship the recipient three recently released hardcovers, chosen just for them, each month! This is the perfect gift for readers that have unique tastes, and Oprah’s a fan!

For The One Who Likes To Buy Used…The Foxed Box

If holding a book that has been beloved by other readers, but is still in great condition, is something your bookish friend enjoys, check out Foxed. The subscriber fills out a survey about their reading habits, and the Foxed staff emails suggestions to confirm you haven’t read them yet, before shipping the titles to your door! Drawing on used books helps expand selection, and keep prices lower, and you can choose to gift a subscription or a one-time delivery.

For The Lover Of Local Bookstores…A Room of One’s Own Subscription Box

I was thrilled when I heard one of my favorite local bookstores, A Room of One’s Own Books & Gifts, was starting a subscription service just in time for the winter holidays. The store’s staff have long been leaders in making diverse stories available in Wisconsin, and now anyone can share in that joy by signing up for a 6- or 12-month subscription. With a great variety to choose from, including poetry, picture books, and themed boxes featuring movement makers, there’s sure to be the perfect gift here for everyone in your club!

For The Aspiring Librarian…Call Number Box

Curated by a former librarian with extensive knowledge of literature concerning the African Diaspora, each box contains a book by a Black author, as well as goodies, often from Black owned businesses, and a packet with a library catalog card, spine label, and a logo sticker. With great, themed options to choose from, you can delight everyone in your club with a book choice personalized to their reading interests that will allow them to start their very own library full of diverse voices!

For The Lover Of YA…OwlCrate

Each month, OwlCrate delivers a new YA book, some bookish goodies, and a special surprise from that month’s author. With themes like “Epic Quests” and “Code Breakers,” each box is a delight for readers who like to immerse themselves in the world of a book. There’s also an OwlCrate Jr. subscription option, to gift your favorite middle grade reader!

For The One Who Wants Books And Community…Feminist Book Club

If your book club buddy is looking for a community to go along with their book box, gift them this subscription that sources from women and queer owned businesses and includes an opportunity to suggest upcoming books and participate in online discussion. Members can opt for just the online access, or can also sign up to receive the book and some related surprises in their box each month! The site also produces a podcast and a video chat about that month’s title.

For The One That Wants Some Relaxation With Their Reading…Bubbles & Books

If your friend thinks there’s nothing better than a hot bath and a good book, gift them this box. Each month, subscribers receive a mystery or romance book, as well as treats like bath bombs and essential oils to help set a relaxing atmosphere for reading. Subscribers (or gifters) can choose their genre and the size of the box, to personalize their reading experience.

For The Lover Of LGBTQ+ Lit…Rainbow Crate

Feeling the lack of LGBTQ+ couples in lit, an artist and a librarian teamed up to create Rainbow Crate. Each month, the subscriber receives a themed box that contains a book featuring a main character who is queer, as well as three to five bookish goods to complement that month’s theme. Boxes contain fandom items and subscribers can view the month’s choice (including notes on representation and content warnings) ahead of time on the Rainbow Crate site.

For The One Who Likes To Be Surprised…Once Upon a Book Club

For the book club member that wants to feel like reading is a treasure hunt, gift them this box! Each month, they’ll receive a new release marked with sticky notes on certain pages. Each note tells them to open one of the small packages that correspond to that part of the story, adding a whole new level of immersion to their reading experience! Subscribers also receive a quote card and signed bookplate, to round out their bookish enjoyment!

For The Lover Of Books And Caffeine…Coffee and a Classic

If a member of your club has a goal to make their way through a list of classics, help them out with the gift this subscription box. Each box contains a classic book as well as either coffee or tea and other surprises! Subscribers can count on a title with classic appeal, and can choose between adult and children’s classics depending on their preference.

With these book club subscription gifts, you’re sure to find something to suit every reader in your club, and add something to everyone’s 2021 TBR list. And who knows, maybe you’ll even discover your club’s next pick! If you’re looking for more on book clubs, be sure to subscribe to In the Club, Book Riot’s weekly newsletter with tips and suggestions for book club titles, refreshments, and discussion questions.