There’s a queer poetry collection with an excellent cover, a historical satire that is also part ghost story and murder mystery, and a historical novel by one of our top living authors. (I don’t say this lightly: you should be reading James McBride!) You can read about James Baldwin’s childhood in commemoration of James Baldwin’s centennial year — he was born in 1924. Roxane Gay selected two books this month: a three POV multi-generational family novel and a poetry collection! There’s an inventive sci-fi mystery by the author of The Underground Railroad, a romance with alternating POV where they are friends online and have no idea IRL, an emotional contemporary romance, and a genre blend novel that explores a government time travel program. Oprah picked a historical novel centering an Irish immigrant in NY, and the Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL has a new pick with the perfect title!

And my favorite thing happened again this month: two book clubs picked the same book!