11 Book Club Picks For April 2024, From The Stacks To Subtle Asian Book Club
Spring has definitely sprung on some of this month’s book club-selected book covers! And, more important than the cover, this month has excellent picks whether you use this list to join a book club, suggest the book for your own book club, buddy read, solo read, or reinforce the TBR shelves and load them up with even more books. Almost every book club is virtual — or has a virtual component — and they generally do author chats, while also letting you join as much or as little as works for you.
You still have the month of April to join in Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL. You can also read: a weird-ish contemporary novel starring a sex therapist’s transcriptionist; a YA fantasy with a criminal empire and vampires; a memoir in essays about parenting when the world is in crisis; a YA from a blockbuster author of the genre; a romance from an author that brings all the emotions; a poetry collection for National Poetry Month; a funny contemporary with an author lead; a romance that tries to outsmart love; a multigenerational novel; a memoir about human connection; and a novel that asks the important question: how many partners would you cycle through if you could send your husband up the attic steps and get a new one whenever you wanted?
Sapph-Lit
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
About the book club: Born from TikTok, Sapph-Lit is a safe space book club for sapphic women and nonbinary readers to come together and chat books and life as well as offer each other support. One book a month is selected, alternating each month between fiction and nonfiction.
What Sapph-Lit said about the book: “A fantastic, weird-as-hell, super funny novel about a sex therapist’s transcriptionist and her affair with one of the patients.”
Subtle Asian Book Club
A Tempest of Tea (Blood and Tea #1) by Hafsah Faizal
About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book chosen, join in on discussions on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews.
About the book: If you want a YA fantasy with heists, vampires, and revenge, this is your book club this month!
Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord
The Audacious Book Club in 2024
Lessons For Survival by Emily Raboteau
About the book club: Author Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Ayiti, The Banks) selects a book every month with the goal of uplifting “authentic and necessary perspectives from writers who fearlessly share their stories.”
What Roxane said about the book: “Our April book club selection is Lessons for Survival by Emily Raboteau. We will be in conversation with Emily on April 30th at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST. Registration is now open. I hope you can join us!”
Follow Roxane Gay on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Goodreads
Mocha Girls Read
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read. They currently have chapters in 14 cities across the U.S. Starting in 2024, anyone can join “an IG Live every first Saturday of the month at 5 pm PT. Alysia, our founder, will chat about our current book club selection.”
What Mocha Girls Read said about the book: “Our April theme is THE WAY HE SEES IT.
It’s an exciting opportunity to explore different perspectives in literature, specifically through the lens of neurodivergent characters as penned by male authors. Diving into these stories allows us to witness the world from viewpoints that may be quite distinct from their own, fostering empathy and challenging preconceptions. Neurodivergence encompasses a wide range of experiences, including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, and others—which can manifest uniquely in each individual…”
Follow Mocha Girls Read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest
Eclectix The Book Club
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
About the book club: Dawnshaeé Reid is a self-proclaimed eclectic blogger who created this book club with Black authors as a priority. It aims to highlight a wide range of genres. There’s an in-person, once-a-month meeting option if you’re in Louisville, KY, and a virtual option that meets the last Tuesday of every month.
What Eclectix The Book Club said about the book: “💐 April 2024 Pick: This Could Be Us by @KennedyRyan1 — genre: romance “a steamy story in the face of loss, and having the courage to try again” — it’s only right to read book two in the Skyland series together since we read Before I Let Go as our December 2022 pick!”
Follow Eclectix The Book Club on social media: Instagram, Discord, TikTok
The Stacks Book Club
The January Children by Safia Elhillo
About the book cub: Hosted by Traci Thomas, The Stacks is a podcast that chats all about books, and there’s a monthly book club! The book chosen for the month is discussed on the podcast the last week of the month with a selected special guest.
What The Stacks Book Club said about the book: “April is National Poetry Month, and for the last few years we have celebrated with a poetry collection for #TheStacksBookClub. This year is no different. We’ll be reading Safia Elhillo’s (@SafiaMafia) award winning debut from 2017, THE JANUARY CHILDREN. The collection explores displacement, post-colonialism and intense, personal longing from the perspective of a Sudanese-American millennial poet.”
Follow The Stacks on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
TODAY Book Club, #ReadWithJenna
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
About the book club: Jenna Bush Hager — current co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna — independently chooses a book each month that she personally loves. (“Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers“)
What Jenna said about the book: “It’s a new month, which means it’s time for another wonderful book… our April @ReadWithJenna pick is THE HUSBANDS by Holly Gramazio!
This debut novel follows protagonist, Lauren, as she returns home to her London flat one night and is greeted at the door by her husband, Michael. There’s only one problem — she’s not married. She’s never seen this man before in her life. But according to her friends, her much-improved decor, and the photos on her phone, they’ve been together for years. As Lauren tries to figure out how she could be married to someone she can’t remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears. In his place, a new man emerges, and a new, slightly altered life re-forms around her. Realizing that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands (from toe-tapping musicians to breakfast sandwich connoisseurs), Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you’ve taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living?
THE HUSBANDS is such a captivating novel that dances between reality and whimsy. Get your copy TODAY and dive into this brilliantly hilarious, surprising, and wise tale where love, choices, and infinite possibilities collide.”
Follow Read With Jenna on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Read With Jenna Goodreads group
Matzah Book Soup: A Jewish Own Voices Book Club for All
Blank by Zibby Owens
About the book club: Lillianne Leight and Amanda Spivack created this book club with a focus on Jewish books and characters “with varying relationships to Judaism” that welcomed all readers — Jewish and non.
What Matzah Book Soup said about the book: “This month we’re entering the Zibby-verse ✍️
We’re so excited to share that April’s Matzah Book Soup is BLANK by @ZibbyOwens !!! And yes, we’ll be meeting with the amazing Zibby on April 30 at 8 pm est 👏 and that’s no April fools day joke!”
Follow Matzah Book Soup on social media: Instagram, Facebook
Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.”
What GMA said about the book: “⛱️ APRIL: “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez is this month’s #GMABookClub pick! The new novel follows a ‘cursed’ pair who come up with a plan to date and break up in order to find their soulmates. You won’t be able to put down this new rom-com. 💗”
Reese’s Book Club
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
About the book club: Every month, Reese Witherspoon picks a book for Reese’s Book Club that centers a woman in its story.
What Reese said about the book: “Okay, MORE than 5 words! 🤭 Our April @reesesbookclub pick, #TheMostFunWeEverHad by @claire_lombardo is so engrossing, it was impossible to pick only 5 to sum it up. This book truly feels like you’re a fly on the wall watching a real family interact. SO GOOD! ✨📚”
Follow Reese’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube
Amerie’s Book Club
Rental Person Who Does Nothing by Shoji Morimoto
About the book club: “A modern book club for the modern reader” that invites casual readers to bibliophiles to join in on social media to talk about exciting books.
What Amerie said about the book: “During an age in which human connection is at most a button click away, why does it seem we’re more lonely and socially anxious than ever? In his intriguing memoir, Shoji Morimoto shares with us his journey of being a Rental Person Who Does Nothing, during which he experiences thousands of connections with strangers who desire company, accountability, a hand wave, or simply the knowledge that someone is thinking of them at an appointed time. Fascinating and poignant, Shoji’s story reveals the surprising ties between strangers, human connection, and freedom.”
Follow Amerie’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, YouTube
