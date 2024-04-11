Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Spring has definitely sprung on some of this month’s book club-selected book covers! And, more important than the cover, this month has excellent picks whether you use this list to join a book club, suggest the book for your own book club, buddy read, solo read, or reinforce the TBR shelves and load them up with even more books. Almost every book club is virtual — or has a virtual component — and they generally do author chats, while also letting you join as much or as little as works for you.

You still have the month of April to join in Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL. You can also read: a weird-ish contemporary novel starring a sex therapist’s transcriptionist; a YA fantasy with a criminal empire and vampires; a memoir in essays about parenting when the world is in crisis; a YA from a blockbuster author of the genre; a romance from an author that brings all the emotions; a poetry collection for National Poetry Month; a funny contemporary with an author lead; a romance that tries to outsmart love; a multigenerational novel; a memoir about human connection; and a novel that asks the important question: how many partners would you cycle through if you could send your husband up the attic steps and get a new one whenever you wanted?