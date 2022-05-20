This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve sorted book characters by their Myers-Briggs type before. Now it’s the Enneagram’s time to shine. This is actually my favorite typology system. This is because my own family has studied it, and I have a closer relationship to it than other systems. My parents even identified my type from a very young age (I’m a Four in case you were wondering). Before we get into the sorting, we have a little thing to get out of the way. What the heck is the Enneagram?

Quick intro to this typology system: the Enneagram is made up of nine basic personality types. Each is identified by their respective number. One of these types is dominant, so consider it the core of your personality. Here’s a quick sketch of the diagram, courtesy of me:

Each type has its own set of characteristics which make up the core of your personality. But it’s not that simple because humans never are. The Enneagram considers what it calls “wings,” which are the numbers (or types) beside yours that also make up your personality. Which is why you sometimes see that someone is a 4w5. Meaning a Four with a Five wing.

Another thing to take into account is that there are behaviors or traits from your type that change depending on how “healthy” you are. They call these the levels of development, and they basically mean that you can have healthy, average, or unhealthy traits that do belong to your type depending on how you feel. Take it as how you would behave at your best, everyday, or at your worst. For example, a healthy Four is inspired and creative. An unhealthy Four is alienated and emotionally frozen.

For today, and to keep things simpler, I’m going to sort book characters by their core Enneagram type — from One to Nine. So without further ado, let’s get to it!

3 The Achiever Confident • Ambitious • Self-conscious • Productive • Energetic Threes have a big desire to stand out because of their achievements. They are friendly, productive, and hard-working — they like to keep busy and to have “nice things.” Threes tend to focus on their image, which basically means that they care about their appearance. When they are healthy, they are driven, kind, and willing to help others. Unhealthy, Threes are very jealous and competitive; they seek reassurance from others but still find it unfulfilling. Book characters with an Enneagram type Three include: Chiamaka Adebayo (Ace of Spades), Evelyn Hugo (The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo), Maritza (Cemetery Boys), Annabeth Chase (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Achilles (The Song of Achilles), Mu Qing (Heaven Official’s Blessing), Juliette Cai (These Violent Delights), Yin Nezha, Altan Trengsin (The Poppy War), and Kaul Shaelinsan (Jade City). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (@faridahlikestea)

If you want to read more about the Enneagram, we’ve got a ton of books about personality types. Or how about some book recommendations depending on your own personality type?