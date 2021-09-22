This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book character costumes for teachers? Sign me up! If there’s one thing I miss about teaching elementary school, it’s the silliness. It was so easy to turn a regular day into something special. Of course, my personal favorites were days centered on playing dress up.

As spooky season approaches with all of its costume parties, you may be on the lookout for bookish attire. For teachers, you want comfortable outfits kids will recognize. Check out the ideas below for inspiration!

Book Character Costumes for Teachers of Young Children

There are so many great characters to emulate from picture books that it’s hard to know where to begin! Below, I’ve compiled some of my favorites, but this is far from a comprehensive list. Enjoy!

Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons is both a fun book and an absolute bop. Sorry if the song is in your head now.

Another fan favorite is that needy little rodent from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

Sparkles and glitter makeup? Yes, please! Glam up with The Rainbow Fish.

Likewise, a little makeup can go a long way. This teacher woke up with A Bad Case of Stripes.

Show your presidential side with this take on Grace for President.

I’m a big fan of Elephant and Piggie, so I love this take on the characters.

How could we not include mischievous Max from Where the Wild Things Are? I personally relish the idea of wearing pajamas and a crown all day.

Fans of Coraline will instantly recognize this costume.

I love love love this take on Misty Copeland’s Firebird.

Finally, your kiddos will absolutely adore this Pinkalicious cosplay.

Middle Grades and YA Book Character Costumes

Maybe you teach older kids and don’t want to go for the nostalgic angle. Below you’ll find costumes based on books for older kids. They’re going to think you’re the coolest teacher around. (They’ll never admit it, though!)

Check out Ceony Twill from The Paper Magician.

If you’re feeling fiery, you can channel your inner Katniss from The Hunger Games.

Children of Blood and Bone is wildly popular and has a distinctive cover that can inspire some seriously cool cosplay.

Of course, you could always take the simple route and just be the book, like in this Twilight costume.

Your high school kids will have no trouble recognizing your The Handmaid’s Tale look.

Lastly, don’t forget about classics like The Wizard of Oz, which is chock full of great costume ideas.

Now you’re ready to wow your colleagues and students. Go out and make me jealous that I’m no longer in the classroom! If you enjoyed these costumes, check out this post for more great ideas.