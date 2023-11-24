Book Censorship News: November 24, 2023

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Because of the holiday in the US this week—Friday after Thanksgiving might be the worst day to try to get attention, which is why so often you’ll see bad news dumps that day—I’m skipping on any in-depth introduction to this week’s censorship links. Over on my personal Substack, I recently wrote about a new website from the book banners about how they’re not banning books, if you are looking for a long read on censorship this week from me.

Let’s just dive right in.