Book Calendars 2021: Let Literature Guide You In The New Year

Whether or not you made adequate use of your personal calendar or planner this year, chances are that you’re looking ahead to the new year and hoping for a little more to fill those pages. These 2021 book calendars will help you transition to a new year and, perhaps, a new mindset, while allowing you the chance to showcase your love of all things books.

There are so many options for book calendars in 2021. From quote planners to page-a-day comics calendars, there’s something here for everyone. Buy yourself your favorite, then send on a few to loved ones for great holiday gifts.

Then, fill your 2021 book calendars first and foremost with the essentials: all of the book holidays you’ll want to celebrate.

Book Calendars 2021

Whether you love Jo or Amy or Beth or Meg, you’ll love this hand-illustrated Little Women calendar. $20 or $29, depending on what size you prefer.

The perfect calendar for Austenites. $20 or $29, depending on size preference.

Don’t want to wait for the mail to get started on a new calendar? This printable literary calendar features a lovely author quote for each month and you can download it as soon as you purchase it. $10.

This wall calendar is for all of the word nerds out there (and those illustrations are stunning!). $20.

Looking for the perfect desk calendar? This monthly bookish option features a beautiful black and white illustration with a literary quote. You can get it without the poplar base for $20 or snag that beautiful stand with it for $28.

This stunning monthly calendar features the homes you know from literature. $33.

Keep the date handy at all times with these printable monthly bookmark calendars. $5.

Keep your entire reading life in line with this Bookworm Life Reading Planner. Monthly calendars come with places to plan your TBR, to highlight the books you loved reading in a given month, and even pages to highlight those adaptations you’re planning to screen. $26 and up, depending on style.

This printable monthly calendar of Rumi quotes will fill your 2021 with inspiration. $6.30.

Add some Peanuts humor to your wall with this monthly calendar. $15.

The art of women reading will add some beauty to your wall in this calendar. $15.

Swoon over beautiful images of book spaces with this monthly wall calendar. $15.

Keep your engagements in line with a weekly cat and book agenda. $16.

Vintage images and advertisements for reading will keep you eager to flip calendar pages every month. $24.

Game of Thrones fans: get your fill every single day with this desk calendar. $16.

Marvel with Marvel with this daily comic calendar. $15.

I love a good pun. A whole YEAR of puns, one for each day? Marvelous calendar idea. $15.

Learn a new word for every day of 2021. $15.

Know any fans of Wimpy Kid? Grab ’em this monthly wall calendar. $15.

A wholesome family activity each month: finding where Wally got to this time. $15.

Your annual planner, as created by the talented Jane Mount. Love this stack of books! $20.

Swoon over a new bookstore each month. $15.

Know what would go well with a book calendar for a gift, either for yourself or someone else? Literary pencils. You’re welcome!