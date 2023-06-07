Book Banners Moms for Liberty Labeled a Hate Group

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled Moms for Liberty a hate group. In their latest Year in Hate & Extremism report, the nonprofit civil rights advocacy group described Moms for Liberty as “one of the most recognized names in the anti-student inclusion movement.” The report also mentions the group’s willingness to “fight tooth and nail to preserve the unseen but understood caste system existing in their public schools and communities.”

In a statement, an SPLC spokesperson went on to denote the group as one of the most active extremist, anti-student groups that aims to “attack public education, ban books, and remove any curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination, and LGBTQ+ identities.”

The group was started in 2021 by Tina Descovich, Tiffany Justice, and Bridget Ziegler in Florida. With the backing of many prominent conservatives, including Ron DeSantis, it quickly grew to its current 200+ branches, all of which the SPLC now considers extremist.

For more reading on how Moms for Liberty has earned this label from the SPLC, Kelly Jensen has been covering the group extensively, writing about everything from how the group lies about books, to how their influence has entered schools, and more.

