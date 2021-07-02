10 Book Adaptations You Can Watch This Summer

When: July 2

Based on: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! by Satoru Yamaguchi

We’re finally getting a second season of this incredible anime! If you still haven’t watched the first season, you need to.

The story is about Catarina Claes, a young heiress. One day she hits her head with a rock, and because of it, she recovers her memories of her previous life as a normal teenager. She realizes she has reincarnated as a villain in a video game, and her destiny is to either die or get banished from the land. She starts to create a plan to not let that happen!