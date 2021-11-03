Vibe With These Boho Book Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a fan of saturated neutrals and pastels? Maybe you’re deep into the world of light-colored rainbows, butterflies, and other fun, earthy patterns, or love all things inspired by the hippie and free spirited movement of the 1960s and ’70s. If any of these things fall into your personal aesthetic, chances are you know you can consider yourself boho chic.

Not yet down with boho as a style with which you vibe? I suspect once you check out this array of awesome boho book goods, you might find yourself unable to resist the look. Boho is casual and carefree, without much rigidity, meaning that while there are certainly things and ways of looking boho, if it feels boho, then that’s far more important. One of the best descriptions I found for how to define the aesthetic is “an eclectic assortment of collected objects” like you might find as you travel the world through flea markets.

Maybe you’re not traveling the world, but Etsy sure as heck does a great job of allowing you to do so virtually while also being a perfect place for all of those neat boho bookish goods.

Find below bookmarks, stickers, shirts, and more, all with that bohemian free spirited feel. Make your body, your home, and your reading life a collection of things you like looking at and which let you feel cozy right now.

Boho Bookish Finds on Etsy

Books and florals will give any surface needing a little sticker flourish the perfect pizzazz. $4

I want this polymer clay book wall hanging as art in my house right now. The detail on this is amazing. $50

Keep track of all your precious books with this gorgeous personalized “from the library of” stamp featuring rainbows, leaves, moons, and stars. $21 and up

This set of bookends that look like a desert sunset is dreamy AF. $35 and up

I’ve never wanted to use a book sleeve more than I do right now because of these mustard-colored moon phase sleeves. $13 and up

Stow your current read in this fun crochet wall holder for a book. Pop it in an open space in your reading nook. $27

My favorite thing about statement earrings like the five choices above is how clear it is they are handmade, meaning each and every pair is slightly different and special. $18 and up

These purple book keychains made from polymer clay would look perfect on your keys. $15

Whether you’re here for a turquoise sun or a rainbow, the good news is you don’t have to choose. This set of magnetic bookmarks comes together for $5.

Your perfect travel companion for writing down all of your bookish thoughts: this moon journal. $15

I want to be friends with the woman in this gorgeous bookish print. $6 for the digital download.

A bookish vibes tee that is giving so many cozy, get-a-book-in-my-hands-right-now vibes. $28 and up

Peep this lovely ivory and brown ombre book stack keychain. $4

This floral-and-book embroidery is swoon-worthy. $16

Download and print this “Read more books” print and put it in a place where you can remind yourself what the goal always is. $5

This might be the perfect tote bag for boho enthusiasts. Simple and yet not. $20

Moon phases + two suns + neutral colors = Shine Bright indeed, bookmark. $4

The vintage meets bohemian style of this reading is cool sweatshirt is begging me to buy it. $44

Be kind to your mind! Water it with books. This print is SO pretty. $13 and up

Macrame is a boho staple and this piece inspired by Alice in Wonderland‘s Cheshire Cat is one of a kind. Even if Alice isn’t your jam, the uniqueness of this handmade art is noteworthy. $124

I want to crawl inside this sage, slouchy book tee and get cozy. $21

Woven bookmarks! Pick a color way you love and delight in these handmade page-savers. $11

There was a real cover trend for a couple of years of snakes on books. These earrings honor that but they are…just really awesome boho bookish earrings. $15

Finally, how can you not want to have this gorgeous witchy-meets-bohemian bookmark? $3

Itching for more now? You’ll drool over these witchy bookish goods and these dark academia gifts, both of which would overlap neatly with boho aesthetics.