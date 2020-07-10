Boarding School Books That’ll Make You Wish You Went to One: The List List #407

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at AutoStraddle: 8 Speculative Fiction Books by Black Authors about Black Futures for Imagining a New World

at Brightly: 11 Inspiring Illustrated Biographies That Introduce Kids to Diverse Heroes

at Bustle: These 5 Books About Voter Suppression Will Inspire You To Be Politically Active

at BuzzFeed: 16 Romance Novels That Are Explicitly, Scorchingly, Don’t-Read-In-Public Sexy

at Crime Reads: 7 Books Told From the Perspective of Domestic Workers

at Electric Lit: 8 Spine-Chilling Books About Occult Mysteries

at Epic Reads: 16 Boarding School Books That Will Make You Wish You Went to One

at Get Literary: Read like a Hargreeves with These 8 Books for Umbrella Academy Fans

at Mental Floss: 6 Beach Reads from 100 Years Ago

at Nerdist: 3 Chilling Gothic Novels for Your Summer Reading

at POPSUGAR: These 20 New Romance Books Will Turn Up the Heat on Your Summer

at Riveted: 15 Sizzling YA Thrillers for Scorching Hot Summer Days

at Romper: 10 Books That’ll Remind You Of Childhood Summers

at Tor.com: Five Young Adult SFF/H Novels About Women Reclaiming Their Identities