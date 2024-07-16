a cropped cover of Hello Hands showing a baby raising their arms above their head
The Kids Are All Right

Essential Board Books with Photography and More Great Kids’ Books!

Margaret Kingsbury

Contributing Editor

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians, or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom.

Happy Tuesday, kidlit friends! My daughter only has a few weeks left of summer vacation, and we’ve been spending the time creek hiking, watching movies, and going to library programming. Oh, and of course reading! I hope you’ve been enjoying the summer.

This week, I review four great board books with photographic illustrations and two fantastic new releases.

New Releases

Cover of Go, Wilma, Go! by Amira Rose Davis & Michael G. Long, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Go, Wilma, Go! by Amira Rose Davis & Michael G. Long, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

This is a phenomenal picture book biography about how Olympic track athlete Wilma Rudolph used her celebrity as a Civil Rights activist in her hometown of Clarkesville, TN (less than an hour from where I grew up). Clarkesville wanted to throw a banquet and parade in her honor when she returned home from the Olympics, and she demanded the events be desegregated. They agreed, and it became the city’s first desegregated event. She continued her desegregation efforts for the rest of her life. The mixed media collage illustrations are vibrant, and the text is punchy.

Gamerville cover

Gamerville by Johnnie Christmas

Middle graders will love this new graphic novel by the author of Swim Team. Max’s favorite video game is Lone Wolf of Calamity Bay, and he’s so excited when he makes the semifinals in the Gamerville Tournament. Now he needs to keep practicing and attend the finals in person. His parents, however, have different ideas. They’re tired of him spending so much time in front of a screen and send him to Camp Reset, where there are no screens, only fresh air and outdoor activities. The camp happens to be across the lake from the city where the tournament is. Can Max sneak away?

Riot Recommendations

Babies and toddlers love looking at photographs of other kids, and it can even help them developmentally. These four new board books are excellent examples of photographic illustrations.

Cover of We Are Little Feminists: How We Play by Dolisha Mitchell

We Are Little Feminists: How We Play by Dolisha Mitchell

The We Are Little Feminists board book series are probably my most gifted books to new parents. The entire series is amazing, filled with inclusive, energetic photography. The latest in the series celebrates children playing. The words are brief and lyrical and toddlers and babies will enjoy looking at other children playing.

Cover of Hello, Hands! by Aya Khalil

Hello, Hands! by Aya Khalil

Does a cover get more adorable? One side of each page spread shows a baby exploring an activity with their hands, from making a mess with spaghetti to stacking rings on a toy. The other side has black, white, and contrasting colors with short text asking the baby a question and answering it. Each photograph shows a different baby. It’s part of the inclusive Hello, Body! board book series.

Cover of Global Baby Grandparents by Maya Ajmera

Global Baby Grandparents by Maya Ajmera

The Global Babies photographic board book series are probably the most well known. They’re adorable, showing babies around the world. The newest centers grandparents playing with their grandbabies. A grandparent and baby play outside in Bhutan, two grandparents read to their grandbaby in France, and more. There are many books in this series.

Cover of In My Own Bed by Lovevery Books

In My Own Bed by Lovevery Books

Lovevery is best known for their play subscription boxes, but they’ve started publishing photographic board books over the last couple of years. These are books that help toddlers navigate changes in their lives. In this one, a child moves out of a crib and into a toddler bed. There are also books about giving up the paci, hitting, pet death, biting, and more. Books like these were super helpful when my daughter was a toddler.

Bookish Good

Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Gift Set by SaryliCreations

Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Gift Set by SaryliCreations

This would make a perfect baby shower gift. $49

Marian reading to cat stuffies, the kids are all right

The best reading companions: stuffed animal cats. They’re very good listeners.

