Essential Board Books with Photography and More Great Kids’ Books!
Happy Tuesday, kidlit friends! My daughter only has a few weeks left of summer vacation, and we’ve been spending the time creek hiking, watching movies, and going to library programming. Oh, and of course reading! I hope you’ve been enjoying the summer.
This week, I review four great board books with photographic illustrations and two fantastic new releases.
New Releases
Go, Wilma, Go! by Amira Rose Davis & Michael G. Long, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
This is a phenomenal picture book biography about how Olympic track athlete Wilma Rudolph used her celebrity as a Civil Rights activist in her hometown of Clarkesville, TN (less than an hour from where I grew up). Clarkesville wanted to throw a banquet and parade in her honor when she returned home from the Olympics, and she demanded the events be desegregated. They agreed, and it became the city’s first desegregated event. She continued her desegregation efforts for the rest of her life. The mixed media collage illustrations are vibrant, and the text is punchy.
Gamerville by Johnnie Christmas
Middle graders will love this new graphic novel by the author of Swim Team. Max’s favorite video game is Lone Wolf of Calamity Bay, and he’s so excited when he makes the semifinals in the Gamerville Tournament. Now he needs to keep practicing and attend the finals in person. His parents, however, have different ideas. They’re tired of him spending so much time in front of a screen and send him to Camp Reset, where there are no screens, only fresh air and outdoor activities. The camp happens to be across the lake from the city where the tournament is. Can Max sneak away?
Riot Recommendations
Babies and toddlers love looking at photographs of other kids, and it can even help them developmentally. These four new board books are excellent examples of photographic illustrations.
We Are Little Feminists: How We Play by Dolisha Mitchell
The We Are Little Feminists board book series are probably my most gifted books to new parents. The entire series is amazing, filled with inclusive, energetic photography. The latest in the series celebrates children playing. The words are brief and lyrical and toddlers and babies will enjoy looking at other children playing.
Hello, Hands! by Aya Khalil
Does a cover get more adorable? One side of each page spread shows a baby exploring an activity with their hands, from making a mess with spaghetti to stacking rings on a toy. The other side has black, white, and contrasting colors with short text asking the baby a question and answering it. Each photograph shows a different baby. It’s part of the inclusive Hello, Body! board book series.
Global Baby Grandparents by Maya Ajmera
The Global Babies photographic board book series are probably the most well known. They’re adorable, showing babies around the world. The newest centers grandparents playing with their grandbabies. A grandparent and baby play outside in Bhutan, two grandparents read to their grandbaby in France, and more. There are many books in this series.
In My Own Bed by Lovevery Books
Lovevery is best known for their play subscription boxes, but they’ve started publishing photographic board books over the last couple of years. These are books that help toddlers navigate changes in their lives. In this one, a child moves out of a crib and into a toddler bed. There are also books about giving up the paci, hitting, pet death, biting, and more. Books like these were super helpful when my daughter was a toddler.
Bookish Good
The best reading companions: stuffed animal cats. They're very good listeners.
