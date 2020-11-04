BLM Co-Founder’s Part Memoir Part Instruction Manual For Creating A Movement: Critical Linking, November 4, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group.

“Alicia Garza was an activist and organizer for more than a decade back in 2013 when her social media posts — along with the hashtag drafted and shared by her fellow activists Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometti — helped start what is now the global Black Lives Matter movement.



It is one of the most visible social justice movements in the world, and since its creation, Garza has continued to work and think about how both liberal and conservative movements start, thrive and evolve.



She builds upon that work in her new book, The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart, which is part memoir and part instruction manual for creating a movement.”

Totally a 100% must-read memoir!

“Our first spring in the White House arrived early. As the weather warmed, the South Lawn became almost like a private park to explore. There were acres of lush grass ringed by massive, shady oaks and elms and a tiny pond tucked behind the hedges, with the handprints of Presidential children and grandchildren pressed into the paved pathway that led to it. There were nooks and crannies for games of tag and hide-and-go-seek, and there was even a bit of wildlife—not just squirrels and rabbits but a red-tailed hawk and a slender, long-legged fox that occasionally got bold enough to wander down the colonnade.”



Guess this is just a must-read Critical Linking because wow does my heart and soul need an excerpt from Obama’s memoir.

“Two official, full looks at new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie in the hero’s new suit have been released. Leslie replaces Ruby Rose in the lead role for The CW series’ second season.



Her character, Ryan Wilder “initially dons Kate Kane (Rose)’s suit at the beginning of Season Two, as Ryan grows into her newfound role as Batwoman, she redesigns the suit. In the third episode, Ryan reveals the new Batsuit, sending a message to Gotham that a New Hero has arrived.”



Here’s the CW’s Batwoman’s first look and hello, gorgeous–I love it so much!