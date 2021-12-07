10 Blind Dates With a Book You’ll Fall in Love With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Would you ever go on a blind date? What if the date promised you not a potentially awkward evening with a friend of a friend, but instead a book from your favorite genre? Just think: a cozy evening, with a surprise book just for you, and potentially a few bookish goodies, snacks, or a cup of hot chocolate to make for the perfect date. What a wonderful gift for yourself or your bookish friend to unwrap this holiday season.

Blind dates with a book have been taking off, whether through Valentine-themed book displays or online shops, and it’s no wonder when you think about why. Combining the thrill of a new book with the excitement and surprise of having a book chosen for you, these books make a perfect treat for any book lover. What’s more, they can be found in a variety of types, from books themed around a holiday or genre, to entire boxes that include not just the blind date book, but also candles, bookmarks, or other treats. Not only are the books wrapped, to add to the surprise, but many sellers decorate them to suit the theme. You can even find blind date with a book sellers that specialize in second-hand or rare books, or ones who will look at your Goodreads account to find the perfect choice! Below are some great blind date with a book options for you to fall in love with.

Each of these date boxes includes a book in a chosen genre, as well as sweet treats and a bookmark. Creator Meg will even take a look at your Goodreads profile if you want! $40+

Each of these blind date books comes with a personalized note, a bookmark, and a cute candle in a vintage teacup! $29

Halloween may be over, but the spooky reads fans in your life will still love going on a blind date with this book, which will either be a mystery, a thriller, or a horror novel. $15

I’m amazed by the beautiful, scrapbook-style decorations on each of these books, not to mention that the shop has many genres for you to pick your blind date from! $14+

Your favorite horror fan will fall in love with this blind date with a book that includes a bookmark, stickers, and the option to add on a handmade book sleeve. $25

If you have a fan of Christmas books on your gift list, grab this blind date with a book that features a Christmas-themed story. $12

Foodies will gobble up this blind date with a book; every package comes with a book, snack, and donation to a nonprofit. $25

I love the beautiful simplicity of this blind date with a book, as well as the fact that you can select the genres you do or don’t want to receive. $15

Give the gift of literary fiction with one of these blind date books. $13

Pick your age category as well as your favorite genres and themes to help the seller package your perfect blind date with a book. You can also link to your Goodreads! $14

