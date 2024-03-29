Black Speculative YA Books to Liven Up Your Bookshelves

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina.

If Black girl magic was a literary genre, it just might take the form of YA speculative fiction written by Black writers and featuring Black characters. Of course, not all Black speculative YA books feature Black protagonists who identify as women or girls, but my point remains: these books are a celebration of not only Black youth but also the many and various cultural traditions that can be tied to Blackness.

Since this list focuses on works of speculative fiction, there is often literal magic happening in the storylines. Some of these authors have built that magic around cultural practices, epistemologies, and ontologies that can be traced to different parts of Africa, the Caribbean, and other areas. Other authors have invented magics that are entirely new (and so cool!).