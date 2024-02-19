7 Black Romance Novels That Celebrate Black Joy

It’s Black History Month and also the month of Valentine’s Day, so it’s the perfect time to pick up some romance books by Black authors! Too often, non-Black readers only add Black authors to their TBR during Black History Month, and those books are usually about the struggles of racism. Those are important to read, but there is so much more to Black literature than just those stories. These romance novels celebrate Black joy, and they’re a perfect pick for not just your February TBR but any time of year.

Without further ado, here are seven romances to read this month that celebrate Black joy!